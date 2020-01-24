The Reporter Obituaries
Verna Price Koffel Obituary
Verna Price Koffel, 95, of Harleysville, PA, passed away January 23, 2020, at Peter Becker Community. She was the daughter of the late Harvey D. and Bertha (Price) Koffel; and the sister of Miriam Koffel, Marilyn Campanola and her husband Frederick, and the late Roy Koffel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 2pm on January 27, 2020, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA, where the viewing will take place beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Souderton, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 25, 2020
