Vernon S. Clemmer. 94, a lifelong resident of Souderton, PA met his Lord on January 25, 2020. He and his wife Grace K. Clemmer observed their 72nd wedding anniversary on June 12, 2019. Born September 15, 1925, in Souderton, he was the son of Linford H. Clemmer and Hannah L. Clemmer. Vernon was a member of Calvary Church of Souderton, where he served on the Trustee Board, taught Sunday School, and sang in the choir. He was a WWII veteran, serving in both the Pacific and European theaters with the rank of Master Sargent. After the war, Vernon worked at Hanson Textile in Hatfield, then began as a plumbing apprentice with Norman Good Plumbing and Heating. He also followed his family business and opened a barbershop in his home where he cut hair in the evenings. In 1960 Vernon started his own plumbing business and began to specialize in Water Softening and filtration, incorporating as Vern’s Water Conditioning. Vernon enjoyed fishing, hunting, and travel. He also restored 3 antique cars and followed all sports. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son V. Steven Clemmer and wife Lori. His daughter M. Gayle and husband Kenneth J. Clemmer. His sister Betty S. Clemmer Kropf, of Albany Oregon and Sister-in-law Jody Clemmer of Blossom, Texas. Five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers Merrill and Arden Clemmer. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 16th at 2 pm at Souderton Mennonite Homes, Summit Street, Souderton. There will be a time of visitation following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory, to Living Branches Foundation, c/o Souderton Mennonite Homes Agape Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 4, 2020