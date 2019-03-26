The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Nielsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Nielsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vincent Nielsen Obituary
Vincent J. Nielsen, 54, of Lansdale, PA, passed away suddenly on March 24, 2019. He was the husband of Lorijane (Cook) Nielsen; father of Joshua, Zachary and Casey Nielsen; son of Frances Nielsen; grandfather of Conner and Cieran. Family will receive friends from 9-10:45 AM on March 29, 2019, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA. The memorial service will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
Download Now