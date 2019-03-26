|
Vincent J. Nielsen, 54, of Lansdale, PA, passed away suddenly on March 24, 2019. He was the husband of Lorijane (Cook) Nielsen; father of Joshua, Zachary and Casey Nielsen; son of Frances Nielsen; grandfather of Conner and Cieran. Family will receive friends from 9-10:45 AM on March 29, 2019, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA. The memorial service will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019