Violet B. Yoder, 93, passed away on September 12, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Laurie Brubaker (James) in Telford, PA. She was the wife of the late Paul S. Yoder with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Telford, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Willard and Martha (Moyer) Bergey. She was a member of Swamp Mennonite Church and taught 3rd Grade Sunday School for many years. She was an excellent seamstress and made prayer coverings for Souder’s Store. She had a Reflexology business with many clients from 1975 through 2017. Violet was sweet, kind, and loving, and always thinking and praying for others. She is survived by two daughters, Paulette Benner (James) of Morris, PA, and Laurie Brubaker (James) of Telford, PA, five grandchildren, Jeremy Brubaker of Telford, PA, Jessica Heyworth (Joshua) of Hayward, WI, Jathan Brubaker (Rebecca) of Hayward, WI, Jade Brubaker (Julie) of Lancaster, PA, and Justin Brubaker (Rachel) of Iva, SC, 12 great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Erma (Bergey) Slemmer, and a niece and nephew. In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Yoder in 1999, and a daughter, Renee B. Yoder in 2013, and three brothers, Randall, Clyde, and Lee Bergey. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at Naugle Funeral Home, 135 West Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA. A viewing is from 10:00-11:00 am, and the funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Swamp Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Sunday School Meditations, Inc, PO Box 1031, Lancaster, PA 17608 www.ssmed.org
. To view her online obituary please visit www.nauglefcs.com
.