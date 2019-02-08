The Reporter Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Violet Kersch Obituary
Violet C. “Dale” Kersch, 96, of Lansdale, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Peter P. Kersch, her husband of 59 years, who died May 14, 2016. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Decker (Kathleen) of Atco, NJ; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Prayer Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 9, 2019
