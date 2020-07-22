1/
Virginia B. Parvin
1930 - 2020
Virginia (Ginny) B. Parvin, 89 of Souderton, passed away on June 15, 2020 at the Lutheran Community at Telford. She was the loving wife of the late C. Wallace Bobb and Gerald L. Parvin. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Helen (Kempfer) Daugherty. Virginia was a graduate from Olney High School of Philadelphia and Temple University. She worked alongside of Wallace in his pharmacy located in Quakertown, PA, and later as a secretary in the insurance industry. Virginia was a very active member of the Red Hats Society, Souderton Women’s Club, Generations of Souderton and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Telford. She spent much of her free time volunteering at various thrift stores. Her hobbies were playing the piano and organ, bowling, tap dancing, square dancing, gardening, and playing bridge. She and Gerald enjoyed traveling, camping and being with friends and family. Upon retiring, she spent time between homes in Hobe Sound, FL, and Ocean City, NJ. Virginia is survived by her husband Gerald, daughters: Marilyn J. Bobb, wife of Richard Metz, Carol Bobb, wife of Randy Dieter, step-daughter Kim Eubanks, companion James Derstine, son, David Bobb, step-son, Keith Parvin, his wife Sandra, a brother, John Daugherty, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969. Interment will follow in Quakertown Union Cemetery. Calling hours 10-11 AM. All friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in her name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 107 West Lincoln Ave. Telford, PA. 18969 or Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave. Sellersville, PA. 18960. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net

Published in The Reporter from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
Memories & Condolences
July 20, 2020
Kim and Pete,
I'm sorry to hear the passing of Ginny. What a sweet lady. I remember going to shore with Grammy Erb, Mary and Bones, what a fun time, back in the day. May God bless you during this difficult time.
Jenny Truesdale
Acquaintance
June 22, 2020
I know Ginny will be missed by all. My mother Olive Parvin Snyder was deeply saddened when hearing the news of Ginny's passing. My mother was praying for her after hearing about her condition. She visited my mom Olive whenever Gerald visited his sister. She was very caring and a joy to talk with. The Snyder family passes on their thoughts and prayers. May god bless.
Dennis Snyder
Family
June 21, 2020
Mom,
I will love and miss you always. You will be forever in my heart. ❤ Your loving daughter, Carol
Carol Bobb
Daughter
