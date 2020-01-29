|
|
Virginia “Ginger” Elizabeth Wiant Parrish, 73, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Patrick Parrish. Born April 20, 1946 in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late James and Lucy (Marsden) Wiant. Along with her husband, Patrick, she is survived by four children: Lori Christine Mammoccio (Kevin Kirschner), Sherri Marie Leco (William P. Leco, Jr.), Richard Allan Wendowski (Michelle), and Shea Elizabeth Cialella (Anthony); a step-son, C.W. Stinnett (Mindy); 13 grandchildren: Shara Marie (Aaron), Sommer Leigh (d. 2016), Tina Terese (Christopher), Brittany Christine, Ashley Marie (Samantha), Amber Marin (Raymond), Anthony Matthew (Merefele), Gerard Allan (Gianna), Alexander William, Sarah Elizabeth, Jessica Michelle, Anthony Jacob, and Trey; 9 great-grandchildren; four siblings: Carolyn, Jim, Vicki, and Tricia; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Ginger was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale. There will be an additional visitation from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 919 Tennis Avenue, Maple Glen, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Contributions in Ginger’s name can be made to a cause dear to her heart, , https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020