W. Thomas Knipe, of Perkasie, PA, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Souderton Mennonite Homes, Franconia Twp., PA. He was 87. On April 27, 1957, he married D. Eileen (Miller) Knipe. The couple enjoyed 58 years of marriage until her passing on March 12, 2016. Born in Sellersville, PA, he was the son of the late T. Wells and Lena B. (Arnold) Knipe. During his youth, he achieved his Eagle Scout rank with the Boy Scouts of America. A 1949 graduate of Sell-Perk High School, Perkasie, he attained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Nuclear Physics from Muhlenberg College, Allentown, PA, in 1953, where he was awarded the Oak Ridge Fellowship in radiological physics by the U. S. Atomic Energy Commission during his senior year. Later he earned his Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania following post graduate studies there and at the University of Rochester. A U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, he served with the Signal Corps in Georgia and earned the rank of Corporal. Following his honorable discharge, he served with the Army Reserves for an additional six years. Tom began his career with the Leeds & Northrup Co., North Wales, PA, in 1956, where he worked as Corporate Executive in the Development and Engineering Department of the Instrument Group. He retired in 1990 as the Director of Engineering of Quality Control of Leeds & Northrup and its parent company, General Signal Company. On June 15, 1978, Tom was appointed to the Board of Directors of the former Bucks County Bank, Perkasie. Over the years, he also served as a director of Independence Bancorp, the Philadelphia Scientific Glass Co. and Franconia Realty Co. He also served as Chairman of the Engineering Executives Committee of The Scientific Apparatus Manufacturers Association (SAMA) for a number of years. He was a member of The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), The Instrument Society of America (ISA), and The American Institute of Physics. He was a member of St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Perkasie. A long-time member of the Perkasie Rotary Club, Tom served as President in 1965 and achieved the rank of Paul Harris Fellow. He was an avid golfer and enthusiastic member of the Indian Valley Country Club, Telford, PA, where he served on the Finance Committee and was a Past President. He, along with his wife, enjoyed much of their retirement playing golf with their friends locally as well as at their home in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In his younger years, he played softball for the Trinity Lutheran Church Softball Team, Perkasie, and he was a member of the church’s 1957 State Champion Team. While in South Carolina, Tom was especially fond of collecting sand dollars from which he made clocks and Christmas ornaments. He also enjoyed assembling his O-Gauge train platform. He is survived by two sons, Dean T. Knipe, of Perkasie, and Bruce W. Knipe and his wife Susan, of Hilltown Township, PA; and four grandchildren, Michael, Tyler, Benjamin and Christy. His Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA, where family and friends may call from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Perkasie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifePath, c/o Julie Agnew, 2 Lifemark Drive, Sellersville, PA 18960. www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019