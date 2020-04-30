Walter Anthony Hausler
1954 - 2020
Walter Anthony Hausler, 65 of Harleysville. Born December 3, 1954 in Philadelphia he was a son of the late Joseph Hausler and Ann Hausler-Vigna. Walter was a 1972 graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School and a 1974 graduate from Montgomery County Community College. He worked as a clerk for Merck & Co. Inc. Walter was an avid Philly Sports Fan, especially hockey. He loved to share jokes, funny stories, and weird dreams he had, as well as going down the shore, grilling and watching movies with his family. He is survived by three sons, Stephen Hausler of Albany, NY, Michael Hausler of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ and Nicholas Hausler of Camden, NJ, two brothers Joseph Hausler of Old Bridge, NJ and Robert Hausler of Lansdale and his former wife Ellen Newton of Elizabethtown. Memorial services for Walter will be postponed until further notice, due to the current Covid-19 health crisis. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

Published in The Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Walt as a loving and funny guy who liked to be surrounded by people!!
May he Rest In Peace knowing that he was so loved by many!!
Kathy Buckley
Family
Rest in peace, Walt. You are missed.
Kathleen Hausler
Family
Be at peace, Walt.
Ellen Newton
Family
