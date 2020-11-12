Walter Clarence Bates, 79 of Lansdale, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was the husband of Roberta Dorothy Bates. A viewing for Walter will be held from 10-12 on Monday, November 16, at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, 18969, a graveside service will follow with military honors at Greenlawn Cemetery, corner of Sumneytown Pike and Allentown Road, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
For more information and to send online condolences to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com