Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Rutko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Rutko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter Rutko Obituary
Walter Rutko, 87, of Woxall, PA, died April 6, 2019. He was the husband of Sarah “Sally” (Umlauf) Rutko; father of Beth Ann Sellers, Walter Charles Rutko and his wife Karin, and Nathan Daniel Rutko and his wife Marita; grandfather of 3, great grandfather of 1. Family will receive friends from 10-10:45AM on April 12 at Indian Creek Church of the Brethren, 821 Main St., Harleysville, PA. The funeral service will then begin at 11AM at the church. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.