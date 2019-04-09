|
|
Walter Rutko, 87, of Woxall, PA, died April 6, 2019. He was the husband of Sarah “Sally” (Umlauf) Rutko; father of Beth Ann Sellers, Walter Charles Rutko and his wife Karin, and Nathan Daniel Rutko and his wife Marita; grandfather of 3, great grandfather of 1. Family will receive friends from 10-10:45AM on April 12 at Indian Creek Church of the Brethren, 821 Main St., Harleysville, PA. The funeral service will then begin at 11AM at the church. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019