Warren Wilmer Silbert, 98, of Telford, PA; formerly of Hatfield, PA, Blakeslee, PA and Westmont, NJ went home to be with His Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020 in his home at The Meadows at the Lutheran Community at Telford where he had resided since 2004. He was the loving husband of the late Florence May (Springer) Silbert for 32 years and the late Eleanor Dorthea (Kemmerer) (Grant) Silbert for 26 years. Warren was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Wilmer Silbert and the late Mabel Harriet (Hirst) Silbert. He graduated from Collingswood High School in Collingswood, NJ, class of 1941. Warren served in the United States Navy on the USS Proteus (AS-19) as a meteorologist during WWII where he was fondly nicknamed “Clouds”. He later graduated from Spring Garden Institute in Philadelphia, PA. Warren was an appliance service technician for Westinghouse in Philadelphia. He was later employed as an electrician for ITE Circuit Breaker Company in Chalfont for 25 years. Warren was a faithful, longtime member of First Baptist Church of Lansdale where he served as a trustee. He was a master mason of Collingswood-Cloud Masonic Lodge 101 in Collingswood, NJ. Warren was also a member of the American Legion Post 0927 in Gilbert, PA. Warren loved his Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart and always encouraged others to do the same. He was a loving, selfless, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Warren was a patriotic American who loved his country as demonstrated by his volunteering to serve her during World War II. His generosity was unlimited and he gave to many different charitable organizations. Warren showed a genuine interest in everyone he met and was loved and respected by all who knew him. He had always a spring in his step and a smile on his face! Warren loved woodworking. He enjoyed fishing, boating, nature and being in the outdoors. Warren also loved all sports and he never missed watching a Phillies game. He was an avid reader of the Bible and read through it every year. Warren will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all of the residents and staff of the Lutheran Community at Telford where he was known for always saying hello and encouraging others. He could often be found in the woodshop crafting many different kinds of gifts including clocks, birdhouses, and whirlybirds. Warren is survived by his three children, Carol Bostrom & husband, Don of Cape May Court House, NJ, John Silbert & wife, Diane of Harleysville, PA, and Linda Handley & husband, David of Phoenixville, PA; his two step-daughters, Joanne Capizzi & husband, Harold Burns of Lutherville Timonium, MD and Debbie Black & husband, Dale of Villa Grove, IL; his step-son-in-law, George Molloy of Newark, DE; his seven grandsons – Kyle, Todd, Matthew, Brandon, Peter, Benjamin, & Tyler; his six granddaughters – Joy, Kirsten, Kimberly, Courtney, Faith and Torianne; his two step-grandsons – Michael and Kevin; his three step-granddaughters – Cara, Brittany and Emily; and his 16 great-grand-children. “Granddad” was also lovingly known as “PopPop”, “Pappy” and “PopPopPop”. In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Silbert; his son-in-law, Tony Capizzi; and his step-daughter, Donna Molloy. Services will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Luther Village Wood Shop c/o Lutheran Community at Telford, 12 Lutheran Drive, Telford, PA 19069. For more information, please contact the donations manager, Alyssa Guers at [email protected] Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 25, 2020