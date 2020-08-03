1/1
Wayne A. Quigley
Wayne A. Quigley, 72, of Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, passed away after a three-year battle with leukemia on July 22, 2020, at The Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Wayne is survived by his wife Joan of 19 years; sons James, Matthew, Timothy, and their mother Mary; Joan’s daughter Robin and her brother Chris; several grandchildren; siblings Jim, Bob, Ron, Kevin (who preceded him in death), Kathy, and Elizabeth. Wayne was a loving father, husband, brother, grandfather, and friend to many. Wayne, a veteran of the Vietnam War served his country as a United States Marine from 1967-1969. He later earned his college degree from Temple University through attending courses at night while working to support his young family. He worked as an auditor for Sperry/Unisys and later as an independent manufacturers’ sales representative until retirement in 2015. Wayne was active in local youth baseball as a coach and fan of his children. He possessed an infectious smile, unforgettable laugh, and a voice that would shake the earth. Above all else, Wayne loved his family and they were always the priority. A celebration of his life with family and friends will be held from 11am - 1pm Saturday August 8th in Lederach, Pennsylvania at the Bay Pony Inn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider donations to Wayne’s favorite Veterans charities: Disabled American Veterans, The Wingman Foundation, or Toys for Tots.

Published in The Reporter from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
