The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Kriebel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Kriebel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willard Kriebel Obituary
Willard “Bill” Stover Kriebel, 88, of Lansdale, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25th, 2019 at Abington-Lansdale Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 15, 1930, in Hatfield, he graduated from Lansdale High School in 1948, served in the US Army from 1948-1951, and retired from the US Postal Service in 1987 after 30 years as a letter carrier. He was the beloved husband of Constance L. “Connie” (Grosse) Kriebel, for 67 years. He was preceeded in death by their daughter, Debbie Williams; and will be missed every day by his two sons, Douglas A. Kriebel (Connie Schaffer), of Towamencin, and David A. Kriebel (Heidi Hartwigs) of N. Ft Myers, Florida, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends will be received Friday, March 29, after 12:00 p.m. in Central Schwenkfelder Church, 211 S. Valley Forge Road, Lansdale, PA 19446, where his funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately in Hatfield Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Schwenkfelder Church, Attn: Children’s Ministry, at the address above, or to the Hebrew Christian Fellowship at www.hcfellowship.org.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now