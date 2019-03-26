|
Willard “Bill” Stover Kriebel, 88, of Lansdale, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25th, 2019 at Abington-Lansdale Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 15, 1930, in Hatfield, he graduated from Lansdale High School in 1948, served in the US Army from 1948-1951, and retired from the US Postal Service in 1987 after 30 years as a letter carrier. He was the beloved husband of Constance L. “Connie” (Grosse) Kriebel, for 67 years. He was preceeded in death by their daughter, Debbie Williams; and will be missed every day by his two sons, Douglas A. Kriebel (Connie Schaffer), of Towamencin, and David A. Kriebel (Heidi Hartwigs) of N. Ft Myers, Florida, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends will be received Friday, March 29, after 12:00 p.m. in Central Schwenkfelder Church, 211 S. Valley Forge Road, Lansdale, PA 19446, where his funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately in Hatfield Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Schwenkfelder Church, Attn: Children’s Ministry, at the address above, or to the Hebrew Christian Fellowship at www.hcfellowship.org.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019