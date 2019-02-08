The Reporter Obituaries
William I. “Bill” Carling, 83, of Chalfont, died Friday, February 8, 2019. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth “Betsy” (Crane) Carling. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 2nd at Montgomery Square United Methodist Church, 1900 County Line Rd, North Wales. Calling from 9:30-11:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 11, 2019
