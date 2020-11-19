1/1
William D. Caum
1945 - 2020
William D. Caum, 75, formerly of North Wales, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Arden Courts of Warminster. Born March 2, 1945 in Abington, he was the son of the late Jesse W. “Jerry” and Mary (Ball) Caum. Bill was a graduate of Germantown Academy and Temple University. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam. He taught mathematics and biology at Germantown Academy for over 30 years. Bill coached track and field and varsity football as assistant and head coach. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Derstein) Caum; daughter, Jessica D. Caum; twin sisters, Betsey Bracy and Nancy Bickell; and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. A public inurnment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date. The family would like to thank Arden Courts of Warminster and Heartland Hospice for their loving care to Bill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to the Alumni Financial Aid Fund in Bill’s name at Germantown Academy, www.germantownacademy.net. “This above all: to thine own self be true.”

Published in The Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
