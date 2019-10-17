|
|
William David White, of Derwood, MD, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine White; father of William, James and Andrew White; grandfather of Brenna Lise White; brother of Mary Christine Seaton and the late Jimmy and Richard White. He was a member of Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity. Visitation at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4629 Aspen Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20853 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10-11am with Funeral Service at 11am. Interment at Towamencin Schwenkfelder Cemtery, Lansdale, PA, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:30pm with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 21, 2019