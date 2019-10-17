Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William David White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William David White Obituary
William David White, of Derwood, MD, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine White; father of William, James and Andrew White; grandfather of Brenna Lise White; brother of Mary Christine Seaton and the late Jimmy and Richard White. He was a member of Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity. Visitation at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4629 Aspen Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20853 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10-11am with Funeral Service at 11am. Interment at Towamencin Schwenkfelder Cemtery, Lansdale, PA, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:30pm with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, www.montgomeryhospice.org.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.