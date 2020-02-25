|
William J. Boris, Jr., age 86, a longtime resident of Lansdale died peacefully on Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville. He was preceded by his beloved wife Geraldine M. (nee. Chuhinka) Boris in 2000. He Proudly served in the United States Navy for 8 years. Surviving are his beloved children, Lisa M. Goetter (Rudy), Nancy A. Slemmer (Randy), and Mark Boris (Karen), grandchildren, Amy, Lori, Anthony, Justin, Jessica, and Kaitlin, great grandchildren, Jake, Riley, Owen, and Avery, brothers Leonard and Theodore as well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446, where the family will recieve friends from 9:30 to 10:45 AM in Church, prior to Mass. Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in William's name can be made to the , 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or online at . Arrangements are by Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 26, 2020