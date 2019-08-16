|
MSgt William H. “Scrappy” Jones, USMC (Ret.), 74, of Hatfield, PA, passed away peacefully August 14, 2019. He was the husband of Susan (Moran) Jones; father of Linda Rainer, Leslee Blahut, Lauren Confer, and Lisa Mengel; brother of Jim Jones and Linda Heininger; and grandfather of seven. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11am on Aug. 20, 2019, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA, where the family will receive friends for the viewing from 9:30-10:45am. Burial will be private at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 17, 2019