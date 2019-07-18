|
|
William R. “Bill” Neff 49 of Souderton passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 15, 2019. A viewing will be held from 5-8 PM on Friday, July 19 at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford and again on Saturday, July 20 from 9:30-10:45 AM at the funeral home, where a funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be in Hatfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made in person or mailed to William R Neff Memorial Fund, Univest Bank and Trust Co., PO Box 7, Line Lexington, PA 18932. For more information visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on July 19, 2019