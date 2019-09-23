|
|
William "Bill" E. Nester, 93, of Souderton, PA; formerly of Harleysville, PA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Souderton Mennonite Homes.
He was the loving husband of Cynthia (Perry) Nester for 70 years. Born in Norristown, PA to the late John W. and May (Yocum) Nester.
Schwenksville High School, class of '45. Bill served in the Merchant Marines and the Marine Corp during the WWII era. He worked at the former T.D. Keyser, Inc. Chevrolet Dealership in Lansdale, J. L. Freed & Sons and Sears in Lansdale. He was a member of Grace Bible Church.
Bill volunteered as a firefighter for the Harleysville Community Fire Company, the Souderton Mennonite Homes, the Indian Valley Opportunity Center in Souderton, the Care & Share Thrift Shoppes in Souderton, Philabundance in Souderton and the former New Life Boys Ranch in Harleysville.
Bill loved studying the Bible and every aspect of his life was influenced by his faith and relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a humble, consistent, caring, kind, godly, true gentleman who was always willing to help others.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Wanda Insley & Thomas of Poway, CA; his two sons, Bradley W. Nester & Barbara of Souderton, PA, Brian K. Nester & Dianna of Cedarville, OH; his eight grandchildren and his 25 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Grace Bible Church 423 Main St Souderton, PA 18964 or Trans World Radio (TWR) Donor Services, P.O. Box 8700, Cary, NC 27512-8700 or Living Branches Foundation, Souderton Mennonite Agape Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446.
Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 23, 2019