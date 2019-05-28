The Reporter Obituaries
|
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
William Reube


William Reube Obituary
William "Bill" Edward Reube, 82, a life-long resident of Hatfield passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Kilgaski) Reube to whom he was married for over 61 years.
Born November 10, 1936 in Hatfield he was a son of the late William A. and Adelaide (Beidler) Reube. He was a graduate of Lansdale High School Class of 1954. After high school he attended Penn State Ogontz Campus in Abington.
After College Bill became the second of three generations who have run Reube's Machine & Tool Company, Inc. Bill was a lifelong member of Shiloh MacCalla Lodge #558 F&A.M., Rajah Shrine Temple, North Penn Shrine Club & the Royal Order of The Jesters. Bill loved spending many of his weekends in the Endless Mountains of Sullivan County at the cabin that he and Janet built. He also enjoyed Nascar, Coin and Stamp collecting, and was a member of several bowling teams. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Barbara Bustard and her husband, Art, Holly Kriebel and her husband, David, William R. Reube and fiancé Sharon Gum; his grandchildren, Mary-Kate (Bustard) Najarian, Kristin (Reube) Yothers, Allen Kriebel, Kim (Reube) Swartz, William R. Reube, Jr., and Tyler Kriebel; 10 Great-grandchildren, a brother, Richard, and two sisters, Nancy Linberger and Mary Allard. He was preceded in death by his brother Dennis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 10 AM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at The R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd. Friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, May 30, from 5-7 PM at the funeral home and again on Friday, from 9-10 AM. A Masonic service will be held at 7PM on Thursday evening. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Shrine's Hospitals for Children at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org or Shriners Hospital P.O. Box 40 Reading, PA 19650. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on May 28, 2019
