William James Starrett, Jr., 97, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late Jean (nee Derstein) Starrett, who died in 2014. Born in Hatboro in 1922, he was a son of the late A. Mildred (nee Palmer) & William J. Starrett, Sr. Bill was a man of service. After high school he served in the 9th Air Corps, stationed in Europe during WWII.He joined the Fairmount Fire Company, Lansdale at age 18 and served for over 78 years. He was president of the Fire Company Relief Association for 33 years. As a member of the American Legion he chaired the Christmas Basket Committee for 56 years. An Eagle Scout, Bill continued to serve on the troop committee and led camping trips to Canada and New Mexico. Also a member of the First Baptist Church of Lansdale, Bill served on an usher team and drove the van to pick up senior members in the community. Bill was honored for donating over 26 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross beginning in 1938. In 1956, Bill was awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the Lansdale Jaycees. He was also presented with the Order of Merit Award from the Boy Scouts of America in 1966, the Four Chaplains Award in 1976 for community service, the Distinguished Community Service Award by the North Penn Optimist Club in 1984, and was honored by the North Penn Elks Club as its Citizen of the Year in 1986. In 2014, Bill was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fairmount Fire Company. Bill worked in the insurance industry for most of his life where service to his clients was paramount. In addition to his wife of 68 years and his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Harry George Starrett, and his sister, Helen. Surviving Bill are his children, Bonnie Jean Hales (Kenneth) and William James Starrett, III (Lynne); 2 grandchildren, Matthew Starrett Hales (Alison) and Jennifer Alicea Hales; 2 great grandchildren, Michelle and Jessica Hales; 3 step-grandchildren, Debb Burns (Don) of Macungie, Barbara Wilkins (Jody) of Wisconsin, Jay Engel (Julie) of Colorado; 5 step great grandchildren, 3 step great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff of Elm Terrace Gardens for their loving care extended to Bill. Relatives and friends will be received on Monday, December 16 after 9:30 a.m. in the First Baptist Church, 700 N. Broad Street, Lansdale, PA 19446, where his funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bill may be made to his church at the address above, the Fairmount Fire Company at 100 Vine Street, Lansdale, or to Lansdale American Legion Post 206, 43 W. 2nd Street, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019