William Thomas (Tom) Clayton of Hatfield passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was 70 years old. Tom was the beloved husband of Sharon (nee Moser) Clayton with whom he had shared 48 years of marriage. He was born in Philadelphia a son of the late William Joseph and Ruth Clayton. Tom graduated North Penn High School class of 1967 and attended Brandywine Junior College for two years. He continued his work at Harry Lawton Construction for over 10 years. In 1984 Tom and Sharon opened Claytons Hunting and Fishing in Horsham. In addition to his wife Sharon, Tom is survived by his sons Thomas Paul Clayton and his wife Beth Waring Clayton and Jonathan Todd Clayton, two grandchildren, Drew Savannah and Gabriel Thomas Clayton, mother-in-law Marion E. Moser. Relatives and friends will be received by his family on Saturday, February 29th after 11am until 2pm in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. There will not be a Funeral Service at 2pm. His interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s name may be made to Montgomery County SPCA, 1006 Edge Hill Road, Abington, PA 19001. To share memories and condolence’s with Tom’s family, please visit the Funeral Home website below. www.schneiderfuneralhome.net Schneider Funeral Home, Hatboro
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020
