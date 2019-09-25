The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The Presbyterian Church of Chestertown
Resources
More Obituaries for William Trakat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Trakat III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Trakat III Obituary
William F. Trakat III, D.O., 78, of Chestertown, MD, died on Sept. 23, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1941 in New York City the son of the late William F. and Carol Robolotti Trakat. He was a 1959 graduate of North Penn High School and a 1963 graduate of Gettysburg College. He earned his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1977 and a certification in Family Practice in 1986. Dr. Trakat was employed from 1978-1993 with the Lansdale Medical Group and from 1995-2001 as Assistant Professor of the Family Practice Department with Mercy Suburban Hospital in Norristown, PA. He retired in 2002. He was a member of the Center Sandwich Historical Society and the “Over the Hill Hikers” in New Hampshire. Dr. Trakat hiked 48 - “4000 Footers” in New Hampshire and “52 with the view”. He was a longtime educational volunteer with the Sultana and helped in the building of the Sultana Schooner and the Shallop. He also volunteered with the Kent County Humane Society. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandee Nyce Trakat of Chestertown, MD, a daughter Heidi T. Casey, and a granddaughter Jessica Casey of Royersford, PA, a sister: Gerry Daniluk and her husband Larry of Lansdale, PA, and a nephew: Chris Daniluk and his wife Lori of GA. A memorial service will be held Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. Contributions may be made to the Sultana Educational Foundation P.O. Box 524 Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now