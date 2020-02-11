|
|
Alexis M. Peter
Alexis M. Peter, 75, of Danbury, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was the proud, loving mother of Claire Aeschliman and Mark Peter.
Mrs. Peter was born in Elmira, NY on April 8, 1944; the daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Wheaton) Thomas. She received her A.B. in French at Keuka College, where she spent her junior year abroad at the University of Grenoble and began her lifelong love of France. She continued her education at Colgate University for her M.A. in French and then at Syracuse University for her MSW. Her professional life included teaching French in Secondary School, working as an Adoption Counselor, and performing national reviews for HeadStart.
Mrs. Peter married Harry W. Peter III in 1972, and together they made a loving home in Syracuse, NY for their two adopted children from Korea, Claire and Mark. She has been a Ridgefield area resident since 1989. She joined the First Congregational Church in 1990 and was an active member in programs like Habitat for Humanity and The Families in Need Ministry. She was a generous spirit, with a big heart, and worked to help build strong families in the community.
Mrs. Peter loved to travel and cook and was happiest when she was enjoying good food, drink and conversation with family and friends.
Mrs. Peter is survived by her children Claire Aeschilman (her husband, Peter), Mark Peter (his wife, Lesly Quijas), and her three grandchildren: Ellie Aeschilman, Thomas Aeschilman, and Maria Peter Quijas. She is also survived by her brother, Mark Thomas; cousin Cindy Naegley (her daughter Jessica); and niece Heather Shalabi (her children Noor, Rafi and Sami). Mrs. Peter was predeceased by her husband, Harry, and her parents, Edward and Alice Thomas.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.firstcongregational.com and https://standuptocancer.org
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Feb. 13, 2020