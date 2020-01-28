|
|
Allan Wayne Tyminski
Allan Wayne (EEE) Tyminski, 59, most recently of Sebastian, Florida, passed away on January 11, 2020 at his home.
Allan was born on September 29, 1960 in Danbury, Connecticut to parent Stephen and Lucille (Dolly) Tyminski of Stamford, Connecticut. He grew up and attended schools in Ridgefield and Darien, Connecticut.
Allan worked in his own business, Tyminski Handyman Services, and most recently for Refresh and Gutter Guys in Stamford, Connecticut.
More than anything else, when not hanging out with his many friends, Al loved nothing more than to throw a pole in the water even if he never caught a fish.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Gary. He is survived by siblings Stephen, Peg, and Joan; a nephew Tim, and nieces Ashley and Charlotte.
Al had a kind and generous heart and always wanted to help. He will be sorely missed by his family and those who were lucky enough to be considered among his friends.
A mass will be held at the Basilica of St. John the Evangelist, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford, Connecticut on Saturday, February 8th at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the .
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6, 2020