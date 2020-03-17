|
Andrea R. Zonder
Andrea Rose Zonder, 50, of Ridgefield, passed away on March 15th, 2020. She was the loving wife of Howard Zonder and devoted mother of Benjamin Zonder.
Andrea was born in Smithtown, New York on March 1, 1970; the daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Varano) Serrao.
A resident of Ridgefield for the past 7 years, Andrea was well known and loved at several Ridgefield establishments including Books on the Common, Prime Burger and the Ridgefield Library. She enjoyed being a part of her local Ridgefield social circle. Andrea traveled extensively across Europe but the highlight of her life was traveling to China to adopt her son.
Andrea is survived by her husband, Howard and her son, Benjamin. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Maria and Jeff Britt; her sister-in-law, Karen Zonder Mazurek; her nephews, Jonathan Britt, Alexander Mazurek, and Taylor Mazurek; and her mother and father-in-law, Doris and Lenn Zonder. She was predeceased by her Aunt Rose D'Angio who was like a second mother to her.
Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration of Andrea's Life is being planned to be held during the summer; details will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or Regional Hospice of Danbury.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 19, 2020