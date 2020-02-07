|
Angelina L. Santini
Angelina "Angie" (Lavatori) Santini, 98, of Ridgefield, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Julius J. Santini Sr. Mrs. Santini was born in Ridgefield on May 28,1921; daughter of the late Nazzareno and Nina (Roberti) Lavatori.
A lifelong resident of Ridgefield, the door was always open at 39 Bailey Avenue. Day or night, a welcoming smile, a warm plate of food and good conversation could be found by all who visited. Her lifelong passion ... her three boys and her family. Mrs. Santini was a member of the Italian American Mutual Aid Society and St. Mary's Church.
Mrs. Santini is survived by her three sons; Julius Santini, Jr., Thomas Santini and Peter Santini; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and her brother, Gene Lavatori. She was predeceased by her siblings; John Lavatori, Ponziano Lavatori, Margaret Kunak and Gloria Sharkany.
Graveside services will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery; 110 North Street, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours.
Donations in Angie's name may be made to The Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department; 6 Catoonah St., Ridgefield. Kane Funeral Home is is care of arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2020