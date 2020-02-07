The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
Ridgefield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Santini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina L. Santini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina L. Santini Obituary
Angelina L. Santini
Angelina "Angie" (Lavatori) Santini, 98, of Ridgefield, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Julius J. Santini Sr. Mrs. Santini was born in Ridgefield on May 28,1921; daughter of the late Nazzareno and Nina (Roberti) Lavatori.
A lifelong resident of Ridgefield, the door was always open at 39 Bailey Avenue. Day or night, a welcoming smile, a warm plate of food and good conversation could be found by all who visited. Her lifelong passion ... her three boys and her family. Mrs. Santini was a member of the Italian American Mutual Aid Society and St. Mary's Church.
Mrs. Santini is survived by her three sons; Julius Santini, Jr., Thomas Santini and Peter Santini; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and her brother, Gene Lavatori. She was predeceased by her siblings; John Lavatori, Ponziano Lavatori, Margaret Kunak and Gloria Sharkany.
Graveside services will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery; 110 North Street, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours.
Donations in Angie's name may be made to The Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department; 6 Catoonah St., Ridgefield. Kane Funeral Home is is care of arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -