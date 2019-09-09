|
Angelo Carideo
Angelo Robert Carideo, 90, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center after a long and courageous battle with Frontal Lobe Dementia. He was the loving husband of Dorothy (Savastano) Carideo. Angelo was born in Mt. Vernon, New York on June 6, 1929; the first born of the late James and Emily (D'Amato) Carideo. He graduated from A.B. Davis High School, attended St. Bonaventure College his freshman year and then transferred to the University of Notre Dame. He graduated with high honors as an English major in 1952.
Angelo then served in the US Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954 as a Chaplains Aide and had tours of duty throughout Europe. He was also in the Marine Corps Reserves after his tour of duty. Angelo married his high school sweetheart Dorothy in 1952 and shortly thereafter, started his family in Mt. Vernon, New York. Angelo and family lived in Scarsdale, New York from 1968 until 1978, and then moved to Rye, New York until 2000. It was then the family moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Angelo worked in the electrical sales industry for 40 years with various companies and serviced accounts in the tri state area. Angelo's family was his pride and joy. He loved watching his children and grandchildren and that included attending school activities, sporting events, concerts, and dance recitals. Angelo loved driving and took the family on numerous vacations over the summers-from Canada and Maine all the way down to Florida…just load up the old station wagon and hit the road for two weeks…there were many adventures to go on.
Angelo's other passion was cheering on Notre Dame and the NY Yankees. He loved watching and attending games and rooting for the teams. Angelo loved listening to all types of music and watching all types of dancing…especially tap. Angelo was a parishioner at St. Mary Church in Ridgefield for the past 20 years and always attended Sunday Mass. If you ever met or ran into Angelo around Ridgefield, he would always tell you to "have a rainbow day". The family would like to thank the excellent staff at Laurel Ridge and Athena Hospice.
Angelo is survived by his beautiful wife of 67 years, Dorothy and their five children: Thomas Carideo of Ridgefield (Debra), Mary Ellen Brennan of Ridgefield (Martin), Stephen Carideo of Danbury (Ann), William Carideo of Colchester, Connecticut (Lisa), and Christopher Carideo of Cary, North Carolina (Patricia). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Colleen, Julie, Margaret, Sarah, Katharine, Kelly, Christopher John, Daniel, Sierra, and Kelsey as well as 4 great-grandchildren: Emily, Chloe, Lindsay, and Noelle. In addition, Angelo is survived by his sister Beatrice Fuller of Bethesda, Maryland and his brother James Carideo (Frances) of Tampa, Florida. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to at or to Notre Dame University at www.giving.nd.edu .
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Sept. 12, 2019