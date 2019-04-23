The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Ann E. Principi Obituary
Ann (McGlynn) Principi, 91, of Ridgefield, wife of the late James Principi, mother of Terry, James, Michael, Thomas, Paul, Steven, Mark and John; sister of Mary Frattini; grandmother of fourteen and great-grandmother of four, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Ridgefield. Burial followed in St. Mary Cemetery. Contributions in Mrs. Principi's memory may be made to St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield 06877 or to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. To read the full obituary, please go to www.jowdykanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 23, 2019
