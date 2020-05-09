Ann Petroff
1921 - 2020
Ann V. Petroff
Ann V. Petroff of Freehold, NJ passed away peacefully at her home on April 29, 2020. She was born April 29, 1921 in Liptovska Luzna, Czechoslovakia. Her parents were Veronica and Vincent Valusiak. She was married to John Petroff Jr., a WWII veteran, until his death in 1987.
Mrs Petroff is survived by her daughters Jane V. Petroff, MD of Ridgefield, CT; June R. Petroff of Freehold, NJ; and Cheryl Petroff Fine, DMD of Mountainside, NJ; sons-in-law James Fine, DMD and J. Gregory Mears, MD; grandchildren Veronica Mears Meagher, Esq. and her husband Christopher Meagher of Rumson, NJ; John G. Mears Jr. of NYC; Danielle Fine, Esq. of Philadelphia, PA; and Stephanie Fine of NYC; and great granddaughters Isabelle and Sophia Meagher of Rumson, NJ. She was predeceased by niece Joyce Petroff Mele of Ridgefield, CT.
Mrs Petroff came to NYC in 1939 in order to study the English language. A gifted linguist, she was fluent in the Slovak, Czech, English, German, Polish, Russian, and Hungarian languages. She was well known as a gifted vocal soloist in Slavic churches in New Jersey and NYC. A lifelong member of the Evangelical Baptist Church of Freehold, she is best remembered for her beautiful rendition of "His Eye is on the Sparrow."
The internment was held May 1, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery in Freehold, NJ. Memorial contributions to Samaritans Purse would be appreciated.
Higgins Memorial Home Freehold, NJ is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Ridgefield Press & Danbury News Times on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 4, 2020
I knew the Petroff family for a few years when i was a young man when i lived in Freehold.I went to the same church as Ann,and went to school with Jane, Cheryl,June,Dennis and Joyce.Ann had a beautiful voice and i loved it when she sang at our church.I am so sorry for the entire Petroff family,and my family all wish our deepest condolences at this very sad time.
Ray Champion
Friend
