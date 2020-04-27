|
Ann Theresa O'Mara Roche
Ann Theresa O'Mara Roche, (aka Nancy/ Aunt Nancy) a resident of Ridgefield, died April 6, 2020. She was 92 years young and a longtime resident of Scarsdale NY. Born on August 30,1927 in the Bronx to Thomas and Annie O'Mara. Nancy went to Our Lady of Solace Elementary School and Bronx High School. She married Robert Roche in 1954.
Nancy and Bob lived in Scarsdale NY, where Nancy made many lifelong friends. Nancy worked for Aladdin's fabrics, was an avid cook and seamstress, and especially enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Nancy made most of her own clothes through the years, and taught extended families to cook and sew. Nancy also loved to dance, which is how Bob won her heart.
Everyone that knew her knew that putting on music meant Nancy was going to dance. Even in her last days when her niece and nephew FaceTimed to play her music, her feet were moving as she danced in bed.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents and three brothers, Thomas O'Mara, Tobias O'Mara and James O'Mara. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Norah O'Mara, her nephew Thomas (Kristin) O'Mara, her nieces, Patricia (Mark) Gallagher and Una (Steve) Murphy, and seven grandnieces and one grandnephew.
A funeral mass to celebrate her life and interment at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY will be held at the convenience of the family
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2020