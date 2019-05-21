Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Towne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Towne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Towne Obituary
Ann Towne
Ann Towne, 86, died May 15, 2019. Born on May 24, 1932 in Lockport, NY, she was the daughter of Clarence W. and Gladys (Hey) Crossman.
Ann married Robert M. Towne in 1954 in Warrensburg, NY. She is survived by daughters Jeri Lee Towne, Barbara (Paul) Payne and son John "Jack" Towne all of Ridgefield, CT. Grandchildren Jody Peterson (Colin Hislop), Vanessa Hatstat, Dominick Neglia, David, Thomas, James and Steven Payne and great-grandchildren Brittney, Brianna Benaitis and Blake Hicks.
In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her brother John Crossman and her daughter JoAnn Towne.
Interment will be private at the Pottersville Cemetery, NY on May 23, 2019.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.