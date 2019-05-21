|
|
Ann Towne
Ann Towne, 86, died May 15, 2019. Born on May 24, 1932 in Lockport, NY, she was the daughter of Clarence W. and Gladys (Hey) Crossman.
Ann married Robert M. Towne in 1954 in Warrensburg, NY. She is survived by daughters Jeri Lee Towne, Barbara (Paul) Payne and son John "Jack" Towne all of Ridgefield, CT. Grandchildren Jody Peterson (Colin Hislop), Vanessa Hatstat, Dominick Neglia, David, Thomas, James and Steven Payne and great-grandchildren Brittney, Brianna Benaitis and Blake Hicks.
In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her brother John Crossman and her daughter JoAnn Towne.
Interment will be private at the Pottersville Cemetery, NY on May 23, 2019.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 21, 2019