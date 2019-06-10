Anne Bator

Anne (Singleton) Bator, 81, of Ridgefield, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of Stanley Bator Sr. Born in Glens Falls, NY on September 4, 1937, Anne attended St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Trinity College, Washington, DC.

After college, Anne worked for Little Brown Publishing Company in Boston. In their early years of marriage, Anne and Stan lived in Monterey, CA and Corpus Christi, TX while Stan served as an officer in the US Navy. The couple later moved to Ridgefield, CT where they resided for 50 years. Anne was very active for many years at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield where she served in many volunteer positions. She was a devoted participant in the Stephen Ministry program. Anne was an avid reader, she enjoyed travel, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Anne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Stan and their three children: Stanley Bator Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, Suzanne Schoelch and her husband, Michael and Carolyn Glickman and her husband, David. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Madhav, Gonja, Andrew, Benjamin and Sarah as well as a sister, Carol Dockery and her husband, Emmett.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private; there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Congregational Church – Stephen Ministry, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.