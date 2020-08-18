Annie (Untied) Mirra
Annie (Untied) Mirra, 29, of Fairfield, loving wife of Jonathan Mirra, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Annie was born on February 8, 1991 in Danbury, CT, to Nick and Karen Untied. She grew up in Ridgefield, CT, and graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2009. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a minor in Psychology from East Carolina University in 2013, Annie went on to begin her nursing career at Yale New Haven Hospital in 2014 on the surgical floor before becoming a Surgical ICU nurse in 2017.
Annie and her high school sweetheart, Jonathan, eloped in Colorado's Rocky Mountains on October 20, 2018, and shared their love at a beautiful wedding celebration on November 2, 2019.
Annie was best known for her dedication to constantly putting others' needs before her own. This quality was always apparent; her compassion and selflessness were clear to everyone she came into contact with... from her family… to her patients... to a stranger in need. It's a cliché that was completely true.
A week before her surgery, Annie decided to donate her hair to Locks of Love. Among her most generous gifts were the lives she saved by donating her organs and tissue to those in need.
Annie shared her love, kindness, and joy with countless people. She loved so much about life: spending time with a book in hand at Jennings Beach, taking her German Shepherd, Siera, for long walks or playing with her in the yard, enjoying her favorite dark chocolates, beating Jon down the ski slopes, and relaxing in her favorite destination, Martha's Vineyard. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time laughing with her friends and family. Annie was the epitome of what it is to be beautiful inside and out and she will always be remembered as such. Her time spent on earth was far too short, but her spirit will live on forever in the hearts of her family, friends, and those she cared for.
Annie left a message with her family that we felt compelled to share –
"Don't be afraid to do things - if not now, then when?"
She is survived by her husband and soulmate, Jonathan; her parents, Nick and Karen; her siblings, Jonathan, Kelly and Jennifer; niece and three nephews, and many cousins, in-laws, and a multitude of others who loved her dearly.
A private service will be held Sunday, August 16 at Kane Funeral Home in Ridgefield, CT. A celebration of life will be held at a future date and will be announced through the family's social media pages.
In lieu of flowers, please choose to make a contribution in Annie's name to:St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(http://giftfunds.stjude.org/anniemirra
)
Brian Aneurysm Foundation (http://baf.convio.net/goto/anniemirra
)