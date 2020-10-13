Anthony Peter Chianese
July 25, 1938 - September 30, 2020Anthony Peter Chianese, age 82, of Georgetown, DE, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Lewes, DE. He was born on July 25, 1938 in Mount Vernon, NY, son of the late Mauro R. and Enes (Pierdiluca) Chianese.
Mr. Chianese proudly served as a sergeant in the US Army and was a member of the military police. He volunteered as the police commissioner in Ridgefield, CT from 1975 until 1979. Mr. Chianese was the owner of Ridgefield Insurance Agency from 1973 until 2000. He enjoyed fencing, music, art, and his Italian American Heritage. Mr. Chianese also was the host of the Buon Giorno American Radio Show and a past Chairman of the Ridgefield Republican Party.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Chianese was preceded in death by his grandparents, Augusto and Anna Pierdiluca and Anthony and Olimpia Chianese; He is survived by his devoted wife of 57years, Francine (DeMarco) Chianese of Georgetown ,DE; his brother, Mark Paul Chianese of Clearwater, FL; his nephew, Mark Anthony Chianese and his wife Claudia of St. Petersburg, Fl; his niece, Jaime Hudson and her husband David of Houston, TX; his niece, Jennifer Greitzer and her husband Jason of Clearwater, FL; his great-niece, Gracelyn Greitzer of Clearwater, FL; his great-nephew, Luke Greitzer of Clearwater, FL: his goddaughter, Amy Claire Pelio of Port Jefferson Station, NY; his godson, Brian Brady of Dallas, TX; his cousins and extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, 307 N. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols must be observed, and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the services.
