Antonio "Chick" Petruzzellis
July 7, 1935 -
April 11, 2020
Antonio "Chick" Petruzzellis, 84, a longtime resident of Port Chester, died Apr. 11, 2020 at the Sarah Neuman Nursing Home.
He was born on July 7, 1935 to Julius and Mary Petruzzellis in White Plains and grew up in West Harrison with his parents and five siblings: Phillip, John and Joseph Petruzzellis, Rose Cacciato and Angela Goldfuss.
He graduated White Plains High School in 1955 and went into the U.S. Army where he served in the Korean War.
Chick worked in retail sales for many years, most of them with the Sears and Robuck Company.
Throughout his life, he served as a football coach for Pop Warner Football, was an avid fisherman and hunter and was a member of the Westmore Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife Melissa Petruzzellis, also a longtime resident of Port Chester; four daughters: Lori Berisford of Ridgefield, CT, Lisa DeCrescenzo of Rye, NY, Maria Mecca of Greenwich, CT and Toni Ann Petruzzellis who resides in Bethel, CT. Chick was also blessed with eleven grandchildren: Lane and Liza Berisford, Dana DeCrescenzo Matozzo, Gina DeCrescenzo Renaldo, Alexis and Joseph Mecca, Jonathan Morales, Nicolette and Ava Santoianni, and Ella and Hunter Bonell and six great-grandchildren: Aidan, Gavin and Avery Matozzo and Kyle, Jack and Luke Renaldo.
No services are planned at this time. Donations in his name should be made to the .
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 23, 2020