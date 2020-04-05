|
Arlene I. Hallett
Arlene I. Hallett, 76, of Ridgefield, left this world abruptly and far too soon on March 24, 2020 after a brief and unexpected illness. Arlene was born on September 20, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA; beloved only child of the late Orlando and Gertrude (aka "Dolly" DeVito) Iannotti, whom she now joins in heaven.
A longtime Ridgefield resident, Arlene was well loved and was a genuinely warm, caring, giving, family loving woman full of real life wisdom. Arlene was a retired Real Estate Agent having worked in the area for 25 years. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church of Ridgefield and for decades hosted an epic post-Christmas-eve midnight Mass party that would last well into the early hours of Christmas morning. She was loved by her children's many friends, whom she welcomed into their home with open arms.
Arlene LOVED Pittsburgh and was an avid Steelers fan. She also loved dance and actively participated in Jazzercise for several decades. After retiring from real estate, she worked side-by-side with her daughter, Kristen, former owner of the Jazzercise Center in Stamford, where she welcomed hundreds of Jazzercise customers over the years and always had a smile and a kind word or a funny story to share. She was an active member of Founders Hall, taking exercise and tap dancing classes, history classes, playing canasta, going on excursions, and most importantly cultivating a family of close friends whom she cherished and who are all devastated by her sudden passing.
She and her beloved partner of thirty years, Roy Berardelli, enjoyed ballroom dancing and loved attending dances and ballroom weekends in the Poconos. They regularly visited Roy's Wildwood Crest home where they enjoyed walking on the beach, collecting shells, quiet sunset dinners and frequently attending the Veteran's Flag lowering ceremonies in Cape May.
She loved her grandsons and being a grandmother was one of the greatest joys of her life. She loved shopping, theatre, catching up and learning new things. She was a quiet force of nature.
Arlene is survived her daughter Kristen Hallett Rzasa (Richard), son, Thomas V. Hallett, Jr. (Heather), grandsons Landon and Chase and her companion and partner, Roy Berardelli. She was predeceased by her parents and her former husband, Thomas V. Hallett.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of her two favorite charities: Founders Hall in Ridgefield https://founders-hall.org and So Many Angels https://somanyangels.org/
Due to the current health emergency, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 9, 2020