Arnold Herbert Leichtman
Arnold Herbert Leichtman (known professionally as Arnold Light), 79, died on September 19, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Nilda Perez Leichtman, his son David, step-children Dana and Juan, and four loving grandchildren Megan, Brian, Delilah and Deanna, and his sister Barbara Hakim. He was referred to affectionately by his family and friends as "Buddy." He loved to play golf, drive his vintage sports car, and "putter" around his back yard. Born in Brooklyn on July 5, 1940, he was a proud graduate of the New York School of Printing (now called the High School of Graphic Communication Arts), and New York University. For nearly 40 years, he built and ran The Light Group, Inc. and Travelight, an incentive marketing and travel company. More recently, he was heavily involved with the Ridgefield Economic and Community Development Commission, where he acted as Chairman and enjoyed promoting the town, earning the unofficial nickname "Mayor of Ridgefield."
Friends and family will be received on Sunday, September 22, 2019 for a funeral service at 10:00 a.m., followed by a burial at 12:00 p.m. in North White Plains. The service will be held at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. The burial will be at White Plains Rural Cemetery, 167 North Broadway, White Plains, NY.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Sept. 26, 2019