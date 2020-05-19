Arthur William Traiger

Arthur William Traiger, 92, of Ridgefield, died on the morning of May 15. Among his surviving family members are 15 Ridgefielders, including his wife of 70 years, Dorothy Traiger, his daughter Ilene Traiger and son-in-law Joe Shapiro, grandchildren Annie Hedrick (née Shapiro) and husband Jeff Hedrick, Sally Namalu (née Shapiro) and husband Apollo Namalu, Clara Shapiro, and Nathan Shapiro, as well as his six great-grandchildren.

Arthur's son Saul Traiger and wife Glenna Traiger live in Los Angeles, as do their son David, daughter Sarah, and her husband Nathan Green. Arthur's son Laurence Traiger and his wife Franziska Traiger live in Munich, as do their daughters Leora and Mira and son Emanuel. Arthur's sister, Shirley Berglass, and her husband, Isadore Berglass, live in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Arthur had a 33-year teaching and supervising career with the New York City school system. He taught English at Far Rockaway High School; he was appointed Chairman of English first at New Utrecht High School; then, at Martin Van Buren High School. After his retirement at age 55, he and his wife, Dorothy, moved to Japan where they taught English at Nihon University for 10 years. In Japan they studied reading and writing Japanese, Ikebana, and Japanese pottery making. The Traigers left Japan in 1992 to settle in Salt Lake where Arthur was a ski instructor for 20 years. Six years ago, at the urging of their Ridgefield family, the Traigers came to live across the road from the Shapiros. A private burial service will take place at Mapleshade Cemetery in Ridgefield on Friday, May 22.



