Barbara Diane (O'Malley) Bennett
On Friday, May 15, 2020, Barbara Diane (O'Malley) Bennett died in Ambler, Pennsylvania from complications of COVID19. She was 86 years old.
Barbara Bennett was born in West Philadelphia to John and Mildred O'Malley. She grew up in Philadelphia, and graduated from John Bartram High School. Her sister Joan (O'Malley) Belknap introduced her to Aaron (Max) Bennett, and they were wed in 1956. They were married for 61 years until Aaron's passing in 2018. Max and Barb traveled extensively in the US and abroad. They lived in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Kittery (Maine), Utica (NY), Scotia (NY), Ballston Spa (NY), and in Ridgefield (CT). After Max's death Barbara moved into an assisted living community in Dresher, Pennsylvania.
For many years, Barbara's cheery personality and character were on display as the receptionist at Ridgefield High School. Her warmth, sense of humor, and generosity of spirit helped her to win the day at a sometimes challenging job. Barbara often spoke about how much she missed the kids and her co-workers after she retired.
Barbara enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and relaxing. She leaves behind her daughters Diane, her husband Dennis Glokler and their 3 daughters; Kathleen and her husband Russell Cataldi and her 3 sons; Joan and her husband Dan Cory and their son and daughter. She also leaves a son, Larry and his wife Amanda and their 2 daughters .The grandchildren will miss the endless UNO games.
Barbara loved unconditionally, and was a kindhearted woman who loved nothing more than to laugh with those she loved. She will be missed greatly by those who knew her.
The family wishes to thank the Brandywine Senior Living at Dresher, PA for their care and comfort over the last years of Barbara's life.
A memorial service will be planned for the fall. Donations can made in Barbara's name to ROAR. http://roar-ridgefield.org/donate

Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 20, 2020.
