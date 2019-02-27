Beatrice Rupp

Beatrice Rupp, age 89, finished her journey here on earth on Monday, February 25, 2019, with her loving son by her side. She is now in her eternal home with her Savior Jesus, whom she loved and looked forward to seeing face to face. Beatrice was predeceased by her father, Michael Strand, mother Margaret (Gretchen) Strand (nee: Brusta), her husband, Harold Ernst Rupp, and by her daughter, Lori-Beth Rupp. She is survived by her son Michael, and by her four grandchildren: Rebekah Capone, Daniel Rupp, Christina Rupp, and Victoria Rupp, who are all Michael's children. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. A private burial will take place at Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. Friends may call at the Lillis Funeral Home on Thursday, February 28th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Beatrice had a tender, caring heart for her family and friends as well as for those passing through a storm in life. Because of that, her request is that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered to either Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000. Published in The Ridgefield Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 7, 2019