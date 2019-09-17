|
Bernadette K. Denoyer
Bernadette Kelly Denoyer, 70, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday morning, September 16, 2019. She was the loving wife to Mr. Bernard Denoyer of 47 years.
Brennie (as she was known to many) was born on September 22, 1948 in New Rochelle, a twin daughter of Bernadette and Edward Kelly of Larchmont, New York. One of seven children, she lived in Larchmont until attending college in Virginia. She spent many of her early years sailing with her siblings and friends on Long Island Sound out of Larchmont Yacht Club. She attended Holy Child Academy in Rye and Marymount College in Alexandria, Virginia. After college Brennie did a six-month merchandising internship in Paris, France, then worked for Young and Rubicam in New York and American Thread in Stamford, Connecticut.
In addition to her husband, Brennie is survived by her four brothers, Bill, Joe, Peter, and John Kelly; three children, Terry Denoyer of Mystic, Tim Denoyer of Columbus, Indiana and Kate Fitzpatrick of Ridgefield; and six grandchildren, Kelly, Nora and Ryan Fitzpatrick of Ridgefield, Gracen and Clara Denoyer of Columbus, Indiana and Frank Denoyer of Mystic.
A resident of Ridgefield for the past 44 years, Mrs. Denoyer was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church. She volunteered for many years at The Maritime Aquarium of Norwalk and also worked at Veterans Park Elementary School in Ridgefield. An avid gardener and dog lover, she enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Traveling often to her weekend home in Groton Long Point, Connecticut, she especially loved walking "by the water."
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her identical twin sister, Barbara Funk of Annapolis, Maryland and her older sister Sheila Ihlefeld of Essex, Vermont.
Friends will be received on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research - tjmartell.org; The Ridgefield Visiting Nurses Association RidgefieldVNA.org; or St. Edmund's Retreat - Endersisland.com.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Sept. 19, 2019