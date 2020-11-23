1/1
Bernice Lindeborn
2020 - 2020
Bernice L. Lindeborn
Nov. 3, 1929 - Nov. 16, 2020
Bernice K. Lent-Lindeborn, 91, of Heritage Village, Southbury, Connecticut, entered into eternal rest on November 16, 2020. She was the wife of Robert S. Lindeborn for 42 years.
She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Mary (Lynch) Koeppen of Westport, Connecticut. She graduated Staples High School in Westport, Connecticut in 1948. Bernice owned and operated Redding Glenn Memorials and in her younger years, modeled for Saturday Evening Post. She was the matriarch of the family and will be lovingly missed.
Besides her parents, Bernice is predeceased to by her son, Glenn A. Lent in 1976 at the age of 21. She is also predeceased by her siblings, Helen Weigand of Danbury, Bernard Koeppen Jr. of Ohio and Nicholas Koeppen of Norwalk, and her first husband, Everett C. Lent. She leaves behind two daughters, Ev Lent-Lindeborn of Southbury and Jacquie Lent Dachenhausen (Alex) of Newtown, her stepsons, Richard Lindeborn of Southbury and David Lindeborn of Ohio; her loving grandchildren as "Nanu" to Alex Dachenhausen Jr. Of Southbury, Summer Dachenhausen of Newtown, Ricky Lindeborn (Dee) of Southbury, Tiffany Lindeborn of Southbury, and Brittany and Erica Lindeborn of Ohio.
Internment will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Bethel, CT at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association. Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Published in The Ridgefield Press on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
235 Main St N
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 263-2146
