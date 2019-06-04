|
|
Blanche M. Gunther
Blanche M. Gunther, 83, of Redding, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Blanche was born in Smithfield, NC on March 1, 1936.
A Redding resident for the past 45 years, Blanche was a Real Estate Agent having worked for William Raveis Real Estate of Ridgefield. In her spare time, Blanche enjoyed gardening and antique cars. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family.
Blanche is survived by her Life Partner, David W. Reed and her daughters, Tina Gunther and Gloria Cosgrove. In addition, she is survived by 5 grandchildren; Jaimie, Joe, Michael, Sarah and Adam. Blanche was predeceased by a daughter, Stephanie Gunther Ramsey.
Funeral services will be private; in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – www.mskcc.org
Published in The Ridgefield Press on June 4, 2019