Brian Gaumer

Brian Gaumer, lifelong resident of Ridgefield, died suddenly at his home on February 13. He was 68 years old. Brian attended Ridgefield public schools and Northeastern University. He is survived by his wife, Jean Gaumer, his daughters, Elyzabeth Gaumer who resides in New York City, Laurie McCurley who resides in Forres, Scotland, and his sister, Nancy Erskine who resides in New Haven.

Mr. Gaumer began his first career as a professional photographer. His studio, The Village Photographer, was in 2 Big Shop Lane. Balancing his work between portraits and commercial work, he also assisted the Ridgefield Press in preparing and archiving dozens of glass plate negatives of the well-known, local photographer, Joseph Hartmann, who photographed many Ridgefield families, local homes, and public buildings in the first half of the twentieth century.

Brian was also one of the early organizers of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists that exhibited work by local photographers. The active group met monthly to discuss photography as an art form.

After Brian closed his Big Shop studio, he worked in Information Technologies at Intercontinental Hotels in Stamford, Connecticut. He retired from Intercontinental when the hotel group was sold to Holiday Inn in 2001. He began his last career, doing what he always loved, as a carpenter, building his "1 Good Carpenter" brand.

Brian volunteered at Habitat for Humanity in Bridgeport for many years and travelled with the group to build and restore homes in Gulfport, Mississippi following the Katrina disaster. He was awarded the Habitat for Humanity Fairfield County Volunteer of the Year in 2009. Brian's most recent community endeavor was as an active volunteer for Rides for Ridgefield.

Brian's joy was to be on the water, sailing his Thistle racing dinghy in the early years, and also charter sailing with his family in the Ionian Sea among the Greek Islands as well as in the Caribbean near Tottola, British Virgin Islands.

Brian will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help people in need. He was creative, a problem solver, and curious by nature. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Please send any remembrance gifts to Habitat for Humanity in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Services are private. Published in The Ridgefield Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019