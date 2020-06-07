Brooke Sarah Blake
Brooke Sarah Blake, 12, of Ridgefield, daughter of Maddie and Matthew Blake and sister of Riley Blake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, a Celebration of Brooke's Life will take place at a later date.
Brooke Sarah Blake, 12, of Ridgefield, daughter of Maddie and Matthew Blake and sister of Riley Blake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, a Celebration of Brooke's Life will take place at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jun. 7, 2020.