Caleb Joseph "Joe" McFann went home on June 10, 2019, at the age of 82. Joe was born to Catherine Dunlay and Caleb McFann on October 19, 1936, in Oxford, PA. He was the youngest of eight children. Joe served in the peace-keeping forces of the U.S. Navy, post WWII. He married his beloved wife, Elizabeth Jane Daly, in October 1959. Together they raised five children. He lived in New York, Florida, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, his three brothers (Donald, Bobby, Jack) and his four sisters (Katherine, Patricia, Rita, Mary Ann). He attended Mount Saint Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD. As a devout Catholic, Joe was devoted to God, Mary, and active in the Pro-Life ministry. He was a ferocious prayer warrior. He loved his family and will be remembered for his enthusiastic storytelling and sage words of wisdom. If Joe wasn't watching sports, he was playing them – well into his 80s. He is survived by his five children: Mary Ellen McFann and her children Casey (Julie) LeClair, Joe (Meryn) LeClair - Aidan, Ellie, Gavin -- Caitlin LeClair, Andrew LeClair; Cathy (Kevin) Markey and their children Patrick, Alison (Josh) Taxis, Thomas, Sean, Ryan; Mark McFann and his children Patrick, Natasha; Mary Frances (David) Deacon and their children Nathaniel (Jordann), John, Sarah; Kristina (Greg) Scala and their children Canyon, Sage, Dillon.